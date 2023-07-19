Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey joins Arsenal teammates in USA for pre-season tour

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has joined Arsenal's pre-season training in the United States ahead of the forthcoming season.

The Gunners confirmed their team for the trip to the United States without Partey over the weekend due to fitness issues. However, the deputy Ghana captain has joined the rest of his colleagues in preparation for the next season.

On Tuesday night, the 30-year-old landed from the United Kingdom at Arsenal's pre-season camp in the United States.

The Gunners are expected to honour three friendly games before returning to London.

In their first game, the 2022/23 Premier League runners-up will face the MLS All Stars on Thursday. They will also face Manchester United before finishing with a thrilling match against La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles.

Partey has made headlines in recent weeks due to his unclear situation ahead of the new season.

Following a rapid fall in performance, the former Atletico Madrid man saw his position taken by Joghinho towards the close of last season.

Partey's Premier League future has further been in doubt following the acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record fee.

According to sources in the UK, the Gunners are either waiting for the perfect offer or keeping him for the upcoming season.

The situation of the 30-year-old has attracted several clubs including Saudi-based teams who are willing to pay enticing salaries for the dynamic midfielder.

However, Partey still has two years more on his contract with the North London club.