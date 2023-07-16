Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey left out of Arsenal's USA pre-season tour squad

Ghana international Thomas Partey has been omitted from Arsenal's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The club has confirmed a 29-man squad, but Partey's absence is attributed to fitness issues. Arsenal expect him to join the squad in the following week.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, has recently been the subject of speculation regarding his future. Teams from Saudi Arabia and Italy have expressed interest in the midfielder, with Juventus reportedly showing strong interest in securing his services for the upcoming season.

In an official statement on the club's website, Arsenal clarified that players not included in the squad are focusing on their fitness or recovering from injuries. This explains the absence of Reiss Nelson as well.

The Gunners will kick off their pre-season tour by travelling to Washington, where they will face the MLS All Stars. They will then head to New Jersey for a match against Manchester United before concluding the tour with a fixture against Barcelona in Los Angeles.

While Partey's exclusion from the initial squad may raise some eyebrows, Arsenal fans can anticipate his return to action soon.

The midfielder's presence will be crucial as the team continues preparations for the upcoming season, aiming to build on their performances and secure success in both domestic and European competitions.