Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey makes injury return ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Thomas Partey made a return from injury to feature in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

His return from injury will be a boost for the Black Stars ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The 29-year-old missed Arsenal’s last two games against Manchester City and Aston Villa due to the injury.

Partey, who has been key to Arsenal’s league title ambitions made his injury comeback against Leicester City in the second half.

Arsenal managed to beat Leciester City away to open a five-point lead on top of the table.

Partey was introduced into the game in the 84th minute, replacing Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain.

With his return to action, Partey has now made 18 appearances for Arsenal in the English Premier League, scoring two goals.

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will also be delighted with the return of Thomas Partey ahead of next month’s double header.

The Ghana Football Association is set to officially Chris Hughton to the public and also announces his terms of contract before naming his first squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

Thomas Partey when fit will be named among Chris Hughton’s squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

