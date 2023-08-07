Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey reacts after winning first silverware with Arsenal

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has shared his excitement after starring in Arsenal's Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

Partey played the entire game despite getting an early caution as the Gunners won the game on penalties at Wembley.

Second-half substitute Leandro Trossard forced the game to penalties after netting an injury time equalizer to cancel Cole Palmer's lead for City.

Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed from the spot with Arsenal converting four penalties to win the curtain raiser game ahead of the new season.

"Proud of being part of this amazing team! Big thanks to everyone supporting us," wrote Partey in Instagram.

The 30-year-old was earlier reported to be on his way out of the team following the arrival of Declan Rice.

However, manager Mikel Arteta insists the Ghana international remains a key part of his team as Arsenal challenge for the English Premier League title.

Partey played an instrumental role as Arsenal earned a Champions League spot last season.