Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey remains doubt for Arsenal's trip to Everton

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could be unavailable for Arsenal ahead of their trip to Everton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not trained since coming off in the second half of the FA Cup clash against Manchester City.

Ahead of the visit to Merseyside, manager Mikel Arteta is unsure if the midfield anchor could pass a late fitness before the game.

“Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see how today how he comes in and if he’s able to train with the team or not. He’s not ruled out and it’s not significant, hopefully he will be fine," said Arteta.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could hand winter signing Jorginho his debut should the Ghanaian fail to recover in time. Mohamed El Neny is also out for the rest of the season.

Partey has been pivotal in Arsenal's quest to win the English Premier League for the first time in 19 years. The Gunners have not lost a Premier League game with the Ghana international playing.