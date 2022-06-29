Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey resumes training after long injury layoff 

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has resumed training after a long injury lay-off.

The 28-year-old is reported to be ready for the new season after recovering from his injury.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been out of action for three months after sustaining an injury against Crystal Palace in a Premier League game.

Partey has not featured for The Gunners since April and also missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic and Madagascar.

According to sources, he’s now fully fit and ready for pre-season including Kieran Tierney who has also resumed training.

Arsenal kick off their pre-season preparations next week, with the fixtures getting underway in July.

Thomas Partey should now have a full pre-season to return to match sharpness.