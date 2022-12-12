Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey resumes training with Arsenal ahead of EPL return

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has rejoined Arsenal for mid-season training following the Black Stars' exit from the World Cup.

The Black Stars vice captain made a short trip from Qatar to Dubai to join his teammates as Mikel Arteta prepares his team for the return of the English Premier League.

Partey has been off with the Black Stars for three weeks, playing a role at the World Cup with the four-time African champions.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult tournament as the Black Stars exited the competition at the group stage, after two defeats and a win.

The former Atletico Madrid star has come under intense pressure from fans of the national team for not giving his best to the Black Stars.

Partey has been Arsenal's key player this season, helping the Gunners top the Premier League table before the World Cup break.

The North London club have not an English Premier League game this season with the Ghana international on the pitch.

He joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 and has been been an integral member of the team.