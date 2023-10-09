Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey returns to action to inspire Arsenal in victory over Man City

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey made an injury comeback as Arsenal pipped Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Ghana international, who has been out since August 26, replaced Jorginho with 15 minutes remaining to help the Gunners end a poor run against the English champions.

Partey started what will end up to be the only goal of the game after sending in a long pass which found the head of Takehiro Tomiyasu in the box, with the Japanese serving Kai Harvetz before laying it to Gabriel Martinelli.

The return of the midfielder gave Arsenal the needed boost as they continue their good start to the season, heading into the international break joint top with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 30-year-old will join the Black Stars squad for the international friendlies against USA and Mexico next week.