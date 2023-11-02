Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey set to miss 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Black Stars are set to face a setback in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign as their deputy captain, Thomas Partey, is likely to miss the team's first two matches later this month due to a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder sustained the injury while with his club, Arsenal, and will need to undergo further assessment before his return to the field.

Thomas Partey was notably absent from Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and has since then not recovered and his injury has prompted concern from both club and national team supporters.

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, revealed that Partey will be out of action for an unspecified number of weeks, acknowledging the significant impact Partey has on the team when he is fit and available.

Arteta expressed his sympathy for Partey and the frustration of the player, who had been committed to his recovery and was eager to contribute to the team. However, the injury has put his return date in doubt, with a more precise timeline pending further medical evaluations.

Partey's absence is expected to affect the Black Stars' upcoming World Cup qualifiers. In the first Group I matches, Ghana is scheduled to face Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, followed by a match against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21 at the Moroni Stadium. The team will have to navigate these crucial fixtures without the services of their deputy captain.