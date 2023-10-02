Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey set to return for Mexico and USA friendlies after training comeback

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is inching closer to making his international comeback as he was seen back in training with his club, Arsenal, on Tuesday.

Partey had been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury just prior to last month's international break, which resulted in him missing crucial fixtures for both club and country. He was unavailable for Ghana's vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic and also had to sit out a friendly against Liberia.

In addition to his international absence, Partey's injury kept him out of action for Arsenal in matches against Manchester United, Everton, PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and Bournemouth. However, his return to training indicates that he is making positive strides towards regaining full fitness.

This development is not only promising for Arsenal but also holds good news for the Ghana national team. Partey's potential availability for the Gunners' clash against Lens on Tuesday night is a positive sign, and it is even more significant for Ghana as they prepare for this month's international friendlies.

Ghana are set to face Mexico on October 14, followed by a showdown against the United States four days later. These friendly matches offer the Black Stars an excellent opportunity to fine-tune their squad and tactical preparations as they gear up for upcoming competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for early next year in Ivory Coast.