Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey set to start for Arsenal against Chelsea

Thomas Partey could return to the Arsenal starting line-up for the English Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Ghana international has made only one appearance for the Gunners since recovering from an injury that kept him out for over a month, coming on as a substitute in the win against Manchester City.

Partey travelled with the Black Stars team to the United States for the international friendlies against Mexico and the Yankees.

The 30-year-old started both game as the Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats in the October international break.

Meanwhile, his outstanding cameo against City coupled with his involvement with Ghana is expected to convince Mikel Arteta on the players fitness for Saturday's game.

Partey has been an important player for the Gunners since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The former Rojiblanco helped Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.