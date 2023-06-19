Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to discuss possible transfer to Saudi Arabia

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted permission to weigh a possible move to the Saudi Pro League, 90min has reported.

The former Atletico Madrid man was in sensational form for Arsenal in the just-ended Premier League despite missing out on the ultimate trophy.

He was a key player for the team making massive contributions by scoring three goals in 33 appearances. He however fell below the manager's choice when the season approached its end losing his trademark midfielder role to new signing Jorginho.

The 30-year-old has since then been linked with a move away from the North London side with the team exploring a possible move for West Ham's Declan Rice as a long-term replacement.

Despite interest from Italian clubs for the services of the Black Stars midfielder, clubs from the Saudi Arabia Pro League have emerged as surprised candidates to get Partey following their recent remarkable investments.

The league has already seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema join this year while missing out on Lionel Messi with a lingering interest in a number of players like Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Neves not forgetting Ngolo Kante who agreed to join Al Ittihad a few weeks ago.

Partey however has two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal with the club unwilling to extend.