Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's clash against Manchester City

Midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Arsenal's game against Manchester City after suffering a late injury.

The Ghana international trained with the team on Tuesday and was expected to start against Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

However, Partey suffered a muscular problem and will not play a part in the cliffhanger clash.

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to rely on winter signing Jorginho.

Partey's absence is huge blow for the Gunners, who have been impressive this season with the Ghanaian midfielder in the squad.

The Gunners have lost only a game in the Premier League with the former Atletico Madrid star in the squad.

Partey's partnership in the middle with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odergaard has made the North London side a formidable team.

The 29-year-old has made 18 appearances in 21 matches for Arsenal this season.