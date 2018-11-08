Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey wants more play time at Atlético Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he wants more play time after excelling in Atlético Madrid's UEFA Champions League win over Borrussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The 25 year old lasted the entire duration and created an assist as Saul Niguez and Antoin Griezman earned the Spanish side all three points.

Following his impressive performance against the Germans, the Ghanaian who has struggled to break into the starting eleven of Atletico this campaign indicated he wants to be a starter at the club.

"I feel good, wanting to play more games, happy and when I have to play to try to help the team," he said after the game on Tuesday" It was a good match, "he added.

"When the team works as a team , everything goes well and today it has been like that ".

The versatile player also spoke of the injuries that has affected the Atletico team recently, with the likes of Jose Jimenez and Thomas Lemar picking up knocks in the La Liga.

"That happens on any team, sometimes you have casualties and sometimes you have a lot of players that the coach does not know how to choose," hesaid.