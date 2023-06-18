Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal uncertain as clubs express interest

There is growing speculation surrounding Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal, with concrete chances of the Ghana midfielder leaving the club this summer.

Several clubs have reportedly shown interest, leading to discussions about his potential exit. As of now, there have been no talks to extend his current contract, which is set to expire in June 2025.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 for a fee of 50 million euros. Despite struggling with injuries during his first two seasons, the midfielder has gradually settled in and showcased his talent.

In the recently concluded season, he emerged as one of Arsenal's top performers as they challenged for the title. In total, Partey has made 99 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

However, with no talks of a contract extension in progress, the uncertainty surrounding Partey's future has heightened. Arsenal's current priority reportedly lies in securing the services of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, further fueling speculation that Partey could potentially depart from the club in the near future.

As the transfer window approaches, the coming weeks will likely shed more light on Partey's situation at Arsenal and whether he will remain with the club or seek new opportunities elsewhere.

Partey, who recently turned 30, is with Black Stars in Antananarivo for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday.