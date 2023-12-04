GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah wins MLS Eastern Conference title with Columbus Crew

Published on: 04 December 2023
Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah helped Columbus Crew clinch the MLS Eastern Conference title after featuring in the victory over FC Cincinnati in the final. 

The former Manchester City winger lasted 76 minutes as Crew staged an impressive comeback to beat Cincinnati 3-2 at the TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati raced to a two-goal lead in the first half following strikes from Brandon Vazquez and MVP Luciano Acosta.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, the Gold and Blacks forced the game into extra time after Alvas Powell's own goal and a brilliant finish from Diego Rossi.

Christian Ramirez scored the winner in extra time as Columbus Crew booked a date with LA FC in the final of the 2023 Major League Soccer.

"God did. MLS Eastern Conference champions 2023. I'm proud to be part of this memorable journey," wrote Yeboah on Instagram.

Yeboah could join the likes of Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, and more recently Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku as MLS Champions if Crew beat holders LAFC in the final.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

