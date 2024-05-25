Ghana miss out on U-17 AFCON after WAFU B semi-finals defeat to Burkina Faso

Ghana’s wait for an U-17 Africa Cup of Nations appearance continues after the team failed to qualify on Saturday, losing to Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU B Championship.

The Black Starlets, who had impressed in the group stage by defeating Ivory Coast and Benin, struggled against a tougher opponent in Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabes, who finished second in their group, effectively utilized their tactics. Embracing the underdog role, they worked hard off the ball, allowing Ghana to dominate possession. When they had the ball, Burkina Faso offered a significant goal threat and capitalized on their chances to secure a 2-1 victory at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Burkina Faso found the breakthrough just 12 minutes into the game. A mistake by Ghana's backline gave Tapsoba an opportunity to score into an open net, silencing the crowd at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Laryea Kingston's side responded by increasing the pressure and were rewarded in the 27th minute. Joseph Narbi took the ball at the edge of the penalty area and curled it into the top corner.

The game remained balanced until another lapse by Ghana's defense allowed Tapsoba to go through on goal and place it beyond Emmanuel Armah's reach.

Burkina Faso held on to earn a place in the final of the competition. The result means Ghana have now missed three consecutive editions of the U-17 AFCON, a significant blow to coach Laryea Kingston and his team.