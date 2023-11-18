Ghana Mourns as Raphael Dwamena's mortal remains arrive for final rites

Family and friends of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena gathered at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday night as his mortal remains arrived for the final funeral rites.

In a sombre ceremony, prayers were offered, and short tributes were paid as the family received his body in preparation for the funeral and burial rites in Ghana.

The Abanian-based striker tragically collapsed during his side KF Egnatia's league game against Partizani on Saturday, November 11. The incident occurred in the 23rd minute, with no apparent challenge on him. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Dwamena's life could not be saved, and he passed away on the way to the Kavajë Hospital after receiving emergency care on the pitch.

Tributes have been pouring in from family and friends since his untimely death. On Friday, just moments after Dwamena's former teammates celebrated a 1-0 win over Madagascar in the opening qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his body arrived at KIA. The coffin, draped in black polythene, was immediately covered with Ghanaian colors.

The gathering included footballers, notably Godwin Attram, as well as relatives, including his wife, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The arrival of Dwamena's remains marked a poignant moment as the football community and loved ones prepare to bid farewell to the talented striker.

A minute silence was held in honour of Dwamena before Ghana's 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.