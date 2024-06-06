Ghana mourns former Black Stars captain Awuley Quaye Snr. with state funeral

Ghanaian football fans and well-wishers from across the country will gather at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, June 8, 2024, to bid their final respects to former Black Stars captain Emmanuel Awuley Quaye Snr.

The late Awuley Quaye Snr., who captained the 1978 AFCON-winning Black Stars squad, will be laid to rest in Accra on Saturday.

Funeral activities will commence at the forecourt of the State House from 7:00 am.

In honour of the late national hero, the Ghana Football Association has mandated a minute of silence to be observed at all match venues ahead of this weekend’s Ghana Premier League and Division One League matches.

Quaye Snr. was renowned for his leadership skills during his tenure as captain of the senior national team. He also played a pivotal role in the successes of Great Olympics FC during the 1970s.

His commitment, character, leadership qualities, and passion for club and country will forever remain etched in our memories.