Ghana must build a formidable squad that can compete for trophies – Agyemang Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged the country to build a formidable squad that can be able to win laurels.

Ghana have had abysmal showings in the last two tournaments, having exited the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The West African giants have gone over four decades without winning a silverware, having lifted their last major trophy in 1982.

"The most important thing is we need to concentrate on the AFCON qualifier and build a formidable squad that can compete at the world stage," Agyemang Badu told Radio Gold.

"The most important thing is we have a promising squad, and we just need to build on them, have one or two to come and add up to them.

"Those who are willing to play and those who the coach thinks he needs on board and with this promising squad and the young chaps we have, I think we can go far."

The Black Stars are tackling Central Africa Republic in the last round 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for a place in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars lead group E with 9 points from five games with Central Africa Republic at third place on 7 points.

Ghana need at least a point from Thursday's game to secure qualification while Central Africa need a victory to make it to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations appearance.