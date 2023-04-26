Ghana narrowly misses out on victory in Ramadan Walking Football Cup in Qatar

A team from Ghana recently participated in the Ramadan Walking Football Cup, held at Al Jazeera Academy in Qatar.

The event, organized by Walking Football Federation Qatar President Farhan al-Sayed and sponsored by LuLu, saw various expatriate communities come together to commemorate the holy month.

In the closely contested final, the Ghanaian team, unfortunately, lost to the Ugandan team by a score of 3-1. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to secure the top spot, but can take pride in their performance throughout the tournament.

The team's participation in the event was a testament to their passion for the sport and their desire to compete on a global stage. The Ghanaian players, along with those from other teams, displayed great skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Although they were unable to emerge victorious, the Ghanaian team's presence at the event highlights the growing popularity of walking football in the country.

With more opportunities for participation and development, it is likely that we will see even more talented players emerge from Ghana in the future.