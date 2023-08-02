Ghana need to seek advise from former AFCON winners to break trophy drought - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah has suggested that authorities seek advice from experienced and former footballers who played a role in helping Ghana win trophies in the past.

Ghana began its football journey as a powerhouse and eventually won four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies as early as 1982. However, they have seen Egypt and Cameroon leapfrog them winning seven and five respectively.

In several attempts, Ghana have failed to get their fifth title as they've lost three different finals since winning their last trophy 41 years ago.

They lost to Ivory Coast in 1992, Egypt in 2010 and Ivory Coast again in 2015.

Stephen Appiah who captained the Black Stars to their first World Cup believes, they could be an end to the barren spell of the Black Stars if they tap into the experience of legends particularly ones who were massively involved in the Gahna's success in the past.

“Former players, when you speak to them, you can get something from them,” Appiah said on Prime Take on Joy Prime.

“They are experienced so when you ask them about certain opinions; for instance Mohammad Polo, Abedi Pele, Abdul Razak and the rest they have won the African Cup before, so you can speak to them for advice.

“I’m not talking about myself because have done it before we came so when I talk, I don’t speak about Stephen Appiah, trust me, I’ve never talked about myself never because I think that there are people who came before us, there are people who won trophies as I mentioned, Abedi Pele and the rest.

“Since 2008, we have been to the semi-finals and finals consistently. In 2015, against Cote d’Ivoire, we had the chance to win it after they missed their first two penalty kicks, but we couldn’t grab the cup.

“So I think you[GFA] can invite certain former players and ask them ‘what did they do to win the trophy during their time’ and they will give you ideas, you can take it or not,” he added.