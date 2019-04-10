Ghana needs a bit of luck to win the AFCON- Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien insists Ghana will need "a bit of luck" to be able to win the Nations Cup in Egypt in June.

The Black Stars have come close to winning the title twice in the last decade but lost agonizingly to Egypt in 2010 and to Ivory Coast in 2015.

Ahead of the AFCON in June, Essien believes with a group of hungry players, good management and luck the country can end it's 37 year wait for a major trophy.

“We need good hungry players, good management and a bit of luck to win titles in football and I have no doubt the team will be doing everything to win it,” the former Chelsea star told goal.com.

“It won’t be easy because there are so many strong teams in Africa who will be looking to win it, so it’s going to be a big battle.

“I am sure the guys will be ready and we will find out in due course.”

Ghana have been seeded in pot 1 of the draw to be held on Friday in Cairo.