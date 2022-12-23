Ghana nemesis Luis Suarez chooses between two clubs to continue career

Uruguayan star Luis Suarez will continue his career in either Mexico's Cruz Azul or Brazil's Gremio, according to reports.

The 35-year-old took part in the World Cup in Qatar, but his team failed to advance beyond the group stage despite defeating Ghana 2-0, a game in which Suarez played an active role, assisting both goals.

The forward has a contract with Uruguayan side Nacional until the end of the year, but British media reports that Suarez has two options to continue his career, in Mexico or Brazil.

"We have not reached a definitive agreement. We'll talk again this week. I'm telling Grammy fans that we're not going to let this become a soap opera, like what happened with another Uruguayan player. This situation will be concluded this week," said the Vice President of Gremio, Paulo Calefi.

Suarez once played for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He won the title with Nacional and said he would like to play in MLS.