Ghana new boy Patric Pfeiffer sees red in league opener as Darmstadt suffer away defeat

Published on: 16 July 2022
New Black Stars player Patric Pfeiffer was given the marching orders in the Bundesliga 2 opening day on Saturday as Darmstadt lost at away to Regensburg.

Pfeiffer lasted only 37 minutes into the 2022-23 campaign with Regensburg recording a 2-0 victory at the Jahnstadion Regensburg.

The hosts were 1-0 up just a minute after kick-off through midfielder Joshua Mees before Pfeiffer was given his caution three minutes later.

The 22-year-old Germany-born defender was sent off in the 37th minute after attracting a second caution in the fixture following a dangerous on an opponent.

Danish forward Andreas Nielsen Albers scored in the 67th minute to put the game to bed ensuring Regensburg begin the new season with a victory.

Compatriots Prince-Osei Owusu and Braydon Marvin Manu also starred in the match for Regensburg and Darmstadt respectively.

Pfeiffer who has previously played for Germany at U18 and U19 levels completed a switch in nationality to Ghana last month and is available for the next international break.

