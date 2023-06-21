Ghana newbie Ernest Nuamah shares delight after making 'dream' Black Stars debut

FC Nordsjaelland youngster, Ernest Nuamah has shared his excitement after making his Black Stars debut in the game against Madagascar.

The 19-year-old climb off the bench in the second half to make his first senior appearance for the Black Stars at just the age of 19.

Nuamah showed glimpses of quality as Ghana were held to a goalless draw in Antananarivo in the penultimate AFCON qualifier.

“From dreams to reality. Beyond blessed to make my debut for the Ghana. It's a calling, a heritage, a passion. Embracing every step of this dream through the ups and downs. Grateful for this opportunity and thankful for this journey. Ready to give my all for Ghana," wrote the teen sensation on social media.

The talented winger's outstanding performances saw him make the list for the European Golden Boy award.

Nuamah, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, ended the Danish Superliga season with the Best Player and Young Best Player awards.

He scored 12 goals and provided four assists as Nordsjaelland placed second in the 2022/23 season.