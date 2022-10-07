Ghana newbie Tariq Lamptey opens up on his first time with the Black Stars, talks about famous initiation dance

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has revealed his excitement after playing a role in Ghana's preparatory games ahead of the World Cup.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back joined camp for the first time after switching nationalities in November, making his debut against Brazil.

However, he missed the narrow win against Nicaragua due to a knock in training.

The former England U21 defender stole the spotlight during the initiation of new players with his swift dance moves.

“I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was really welcoming," he told The Argus.

“I knew a few of the boys before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s a really good group. The dancing was a nice bit of fun," he added.

“Just give the boys something to be happy and laugh about.

“It was just the tradition we have to do and we took it our stride.

“I’m glad we put a few smiles on people’s faces.”