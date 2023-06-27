Ghana Olympic dream hangs in balance as Black Meteors suffer humiliating defeat against Morocco

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games hang in the balance after a humiliating defeat against Morocco left their campaign in jeopardy.

Black Meteors endured a demoralising 5-1 loss in their second group match at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Facing a determined Moroccan side, the Black Meteors struggled to assert themselves from the outset. Morocco quickly seized control of the match, securing a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes through goals from Amir Richardson and Ismael Saibari.

Despite Ghana pulling a goal back with Salim Adams finding the net in the 43rd minute, their momentum was short-lived. A disallowed goal just before halftime further deflated the team's spirits, as Fatawu Issahaku's brilliant strike was ruled out due to the ball going out of play in the build-up.

The second half proved disastrous for Ghana as Morocco continued to dominate proceedings. Captain Abde and Yanis Begraoui added to Morocco's tally, scoring two goals in quick succession early in the half. The match ended with a resounding 5-1 victory for the Moroccan team.

With this crushing defeat, Ghana's Olympic dream now hangs in the balance. The Black Meteors must win their final group stage match against Guinea, who also have three points, to advance to the next round and keep their Olympic Games aspirations alive.

Ghana faces a critical moment in their campaign, and they will need to regroup swiftly to deliver a strong performance against Guinea. Only a victory will secure their progression in the tournament and offer a chance to fulfil their Olympic ambitions.