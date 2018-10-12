Ghana opponents Kenya offer free buses to fans for Ethiopia clash

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday announced giving free transport for Harambee Stars fans who will be watching the Sunday's AFCON match between Kenya and Ethiopia.

The governor in a press statement confirmed that he had given out 150 buses that will be used to offer free transport to help fill the Kasarani stadium.

Sonko stated that the decision to offer free service was reached following the national government's decision to allow Kenyans to watch the Sunday's game on October 14, 2018 free of charge.

"The Governor has said that the buses will be transporting the Harambee Stars fans from various centres within Nairobi to Kasarani. This is a bid to support sports culture in the Country and ensure Kenyans are able to cheer their team to win the match against Ethiopia," read the statement in part.

Earlier in the day, CS Rashid Echesa declared that those willing to cheer the team on Sunday will not have to part with the earlier set ticket fees (Ksh1000 for VIP and Ksh.200 of terraces) in order to enter the stadium.

Echesa stated that the waiver was aimed at helping give the team support as the country aims at making a return to the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) after failing to qualify in the last 14 years.

Kenya last played in the AFCON games in 2004, and it is just a single win away from qualifying to the 2019 competition to be held in Cameroon.

"I wish to announce that entry into the stadium at Kasarani will be free of charge to allow Kenyans cheer their team to victory.

"A win for Harambee Stars in this match will take the team to the brink of Kenya qualifying for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon," stated CS Echesa.

On Wednesday, Stars were held by hosts Ethiopia to a barren draw in the AFCON match in which Ethiopians packed to the brim the 60,000-capacity Bahir Dar Stadium.