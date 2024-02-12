Ghana placed 18th in AFCON 2023 after disappointing performance

The Black Stars were placed 18th out of 24 in the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ivory Coast emerged as the champions, successfully hosting and winning the title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final, securing their third AFCON title.

Nigeria, South Africa, and DR Congo secured second, third, and fourth places, respectively, in the tournament. South Africa achieved their best finish since 2000, defeating Congo on penalties.

For Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, the Black Stars had a challenging run, exiting the competition in the first round without a win. The team suffered a 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde and managed 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique. Unfortunately, this performance led to their early elimination from the tournament.

Throughout the competition, Ghana scored five goals but conceded six, with two crucial goals conceded in added time against Mozambique, contributing to their failure to advance to the next round.

This marks the second consecutive edition in which the Black Stars have exited the AFCON in the early stages, highlighting the need for reflection and improvement for future competitions.

After a disastrous show, the Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back in upcoming challenges.