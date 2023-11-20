Ghana Police arrest suspect in connection with attack on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu

Ghana Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the attack on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu by arresting one of the suspects, Seidu Musah, also known as Gaswan.

He is currently in custody and is cooperating with investigators.

The arrest is seen as a significant step towards bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice. Gaswan's cooperation is expected to help the authorities locate the second suspect, and the police are confident that they will soon apprehend him.

The attack on Konadu occurred after the 0-0 draw between his team and Bofoakwa Tano FC in Sunyani. The coach was hospitalised but is now recovering well, according to recent reports.

In response to the incident, Bofoakwa Tano FC released a statement condemning the attack, and the Ghana Football Association imposed a home ban on the club with immediate effect, emphasising the gravity of the situation.