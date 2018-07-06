Ghana Police denies charging GFA officials over Anas tape

The Ghana Police has denied claims that four officials of the Ghana FA have been formally charged over exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Director-General of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah says the officials were invited to give their caution statements and not charged as reported by the media.

The four persons were also informed that they were under investigation for money laundering and visa racketeering.

“We haven’t charged anybody yet. When police invite somebody and the person is questioned, maybe it’s just a caution, you take a caution statement from the person

To get to a point when somebody is charged is when you take the person to court so for now we have informed them,” Tiwaa told Starr Sports in an interview.

“We have given them a warning that we are investigating these cases (money laundering and racketeering) and they are to assist us. So I don’t want you to use the word charge.

“We are investigating the whole GFA’s #Number12 saga. In the course of investigation, we try as much as possible to make sure we have all the necessary evidence we need before we come public on it and so it will be too premature to say that anybody has been charged,” she further told Starr Sports.

Messrs. Abdul Ganiyu Lawal, Edward Nii Komiete Doku, Ibrahim Sannie Darra and Madam Leanier Addy are the four GFA officials reported to have faced the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday.