Ghana Police launch manhunt for assailants in coach Maxwell Konadu attack

The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt for individuals involved in the assault on Nsoatreman FC's coach, Maxwell Konadu, following Sunday's match against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani.

Konadu has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since the attack. Initial reports suggested the former Kotoko manager was unresponsive, but positive news emerged this morning, indicating that the experienced coach is now responding to treatment.

The incident occurred after Konadu's team drew 0-0 with Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani. According to the police, two individuals are responsible for the attack, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

"The Police are on a manhunt for two persons who attacked the coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mr. Maxwell Konadu, during a football game, yesterday, 19th November 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park," stated a police release.

Bofoakwa Tano released a statement strongly condemning the incident. In response, the Ghana Football Association has imposed a home ban on Bofoakwa Tano with immediate effect.