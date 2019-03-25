Ghana ponder Turkey, UAE training camp ahead of AFCON

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to take a decision on the camping base of the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt since arriving from his tour to select a base for the team.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Qatar and Turkey have been earmarked as possible training camps for the Black Stars ahead of the tournament. Appiah will have to consider certain factors such as weather and facilities available before making a choice. The proximity of these two countries are just two to three hours away from Cairo, Egypt.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to communicate his preferred choice to the Normalisation Committee in an official report where the team will be based as preparation for the tournament begins.

Ghana has qualified to the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stars will take on Mauritania in an international friendly on Tuesday as preparation for the tournament commences.