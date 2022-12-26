Ghana Premier League: 2022/23 season to continue on New Year’s Eve

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will resume on New Year's Eve following the Christmas holidays.

Matchday 10 games will be played from Friday, December 30, 2022, to Monday, January 2.

Legon Cities who recorded a resounding victory against Kotoku Royals last time, face Karela United at the WAFA Park at Sogakope on Friday, before Hearts of Oak take on Bechem United on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko have a date with league leaders Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday, while Berekum Chelsea clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park on Monday.

The league which went on a month break for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, bounced back on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Aduana Stars are top of the league table with 19 points, two points ahead of second-placed Asante Kotoko with 17 points.

Hearts of Oak, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions follow in third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.