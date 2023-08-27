GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League 2023/24 season to be launched at Eastern Premier Hotel on Tuesday

Published on: 27 August 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the launch date for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The highly anticipated event will take place at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region on Tuesday, August 29.

There has been a modification to the previously scheduled Friday, August 25th event, along with a minor alteration to the location, although it is still within the same town.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, and Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) will be joined by Executive Council Members of the GFA, Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of the 18 Premier League Clubs, and other invited guests to mark the occasion with great enthusiasm.

This momentous announcement signals the much-awaited return of top-tier Ghanaian football, with fans, teams, and stakeholders eagerly preparing for an action-packed season ahead. Football enthusiasts across the nation can confidently set their calendars and look forward to an electrifying and thrilling season ahead.

The new season will kick off with matchday one fixtures set to unfold from Friday, September 15, 2023, through to Monday, September 18, 2023, igniting the passion and excitement of the Ghanaian football community.

