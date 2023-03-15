Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions not ruling out winning league title this season

Accra Lions technical director Ibrahim Tanko has not ruled out his team competing for the league title this season.

The Accra-based side are currently two points behind league leaders Aduana Stars following their 3-2 win against Great Olympics after match week 21 on Monday.

Accra Lions are in a decent run of form with three wins in a row in the Ghana Premier League.

According to Ibrahim Tanko , winning the league at the end of the season will be a huge addition to the club’s young history.

“We are taking game after game, I said we are enjoying the moment and second position is good for us.

“So let’s keep working hard and at the end of the season if we come first why not.

“I have to compliment all the team, we are working hard, all the players are working hard.” Ibrahim Tanko told StarTimes.

Accra Lions will play away to Nsoatreman in their next game in the Premier League.