Ghana Premier League: Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle eyes win against Aduana Stars

Bechem United's head coach Kasim Mingle says his side will work hard in order to beat league leaders Aduana Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park in Bechem on Friday afternoon.

The Hunters face the Ogya lads in a regional derby with the win very vital for the two clubs.

The game is also between the first (Aduana Stars) and the third (Bechem United) place team on the league table.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM ahead of Bono derby, Coach Kasim Mingle said, “The game will not be easy, but we will approach it with the same preparations as we do for all the local derbies."

“If you go for any special preparations, the players will be tensed, so we are taking it as normal."

“They are a difficult side, and we are aware." We are going for the three points, and we will work hard for them. We will take our chances and defend well to win the game.

Bechem United are currently third on the league table with 26 points after matchweek 16.