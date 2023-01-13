GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie targets 20 goals this season

Published on: 13 January 2023
Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie has set a target of scoring 20 goals in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Afriyie is the current leading top scorer in the domestic top-flight with six goals in the ongoing campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Kaakyire on his target for the season, the inform striker said,

“I am aiming of scoring above 20 goals before the Ghana Premier League ends”.

Afriyie’s last-gasp goal against Karela United ensured Christopher Ennin’s outfit secure all points at stake in matchday 12 at the Golden City Park on Wednesday.

 

 

