Ghana Premier League: Betking in advanced talks with the GFA to sponsor the top flight

The Ghana Premier League is reportedly on the verge of landing a headline sponsor, which would be a huge boost for the competition, which has been without a headline sponsor since 2018.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association is in advanced talks with BetKing, with the betting company interested in investing heavily in the country's top flight and becoming the league's title sponsor.

Since last month, Betking and the Ghana Football Association, led by Kurt Okraku, have been discussing the Premier League sponsorship package.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, both parties may reach an agreement in the coming days to make an official announcement.

“There has been discussions and meetings between Betking and the GFA for a takeover as the official headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League,” the source told Kickgh.com.

“The deal worth millions of dollars which I can't disclose the figures for some reasons. It is about 80% done."

The Ghana Premier League is set to become the second top-tier competition to be sponsored by Betking, following Ethiopia.

The league has been without a title sponsor for three years after a five-year, $10 million contract signed in 2018 between the Football Association and Zylofon Cash expired prematurely due to the financial institution's dissolution.

However, the league has many category sponsors including NASCO.