Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars are new leaders on table after RTU win

Published on: 20 December 2022
Gold Stars

Gold Stars find themselves top of the table on the resumption of the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United in Bibiani.

They are joint leaders with Aduana Stars, who play Great Olympics in Accra on Tuesday, on 16 points.

Noah Martey broke the deadlock on the 29th minute to give the home side at Dun's Park.

The midfielder’s goal was enough to send Michael Osei's charges to the summit- temporarily.

The Golden Boys remain unbeaten in five games and will travel to Berekum on 1 January  2023 to play Berekum Chelsea in their next league game.

Real Tamale United remain 11th on the table as they host Kotoku Royals on New Year's Day fixture.

By Suleman Asante

