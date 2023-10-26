Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars CEO eyes win against Hearts of Oak 

Bibiani Gold Stars' CEO Akwasi Adu is optimistic that his side can secure their first-ever victory against Hearts of Oak as they face off at Dun's Park on Saturday.

Despite their previous unsuccessful attempts against the Phobians since joining the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, the CEO remains hopeful for a win.

"The Gold Stars team keeps making progress. In our inaugural season, we couldn't secure a draw against them, but last season we managed a draw at Dun's Park.This shows that there's a chance to claim all three points this time," Akwesi Adu told the club's media.

"Hearts remains a formidable opponent, and we are determined to put in the hard work and give our supporters a win to remember," Adu added.

Hearts of Oak currently find themselves in 17th position in the league standings and will be aiming to improve their position this weekend.

The Phobians are in a poor run of form with just one win in their last five games in the Ghana Premier League.