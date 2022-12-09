Ghana Premier League: Bibiani Gold Stars hit EIGHT past lower side Diaso United in friendly

Gold Stars stepped up for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League with a 8-2 friendly win over Diaso United on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

The Miners went into the half-time break at Dun's Park with a 3-1 lead thanks to a brace from lead striker Prince Kwabena Owusu and Richmond Opoku.

After recess, George Owusu also struck twice and rest of the goals came from Steven Owusu, Morjipha and Joshua Akoto.

Michael Osei's side are preparing for their next league assignment against RTU at home in a ninth week fixture.

Gold Stars were placed sixth on the table at the league break with four wins, three defeats and one draw.