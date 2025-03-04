Ghana Premier League break has affected elite clubs - Bechem United owner Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

The President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, says the abrupt break of the Ghana Premier League has negatively affected elite clubs.

He made these remarks after some Premier League clubs suffered elimination from the MTN FA Cup in the Round of 16 games.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports, Achau acknowledged that while the break was necessary, it negatively impacted elite clubs, making them vulnerable against lower-tier sides that remained active in their respective leagues.

"Because the league was on break, most of the players were not taking training seriously because they knew they wouldn't play any league matches," Achau explained.

"As a result, they became rusty and struggled against lower-division teams who were still actively playing in their league."

He, however, welcomed the resumption of the Premier League this weekend, noting that it would provide clubs with the opportunity for more competitive matches, as opposed to warm-up games against weaker opposition.

"We also suffered the same fate due to rustiness, but we are confident we can still fight for a good position in the league, even after being docked three points this season," he stated.

The Ghana Premier League came to a halt after Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley was stabbed to death at the Nana Kronmansah Park during a Matchday 19 fixture.

Meanwhile, the Matchday 20 games of the Ghana Premier League return at the various venues this weekend.