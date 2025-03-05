GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana Premier League calendar adjusted after unexpected break

Published on: 05 March 2025
Ghana Premier League calendar adjusted after unexpected break

The Ghana Premier League is set to restart on Friday, March 7, 2025, after an unexpected one-month break following the passing of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong.

To compensate for the lost time, the Competitions Department has adjusted the league calendar, scheduling Match Days 20, 21, and 22 as midweek fixtures to ensure the season stays on track.

The revised schedule is aimed at maintaining the competitive balance of the league while preventing major disruptions to the overall football calendar.

With the league’s return, fans can look forward to exciting matchups as teams resume their quest for glory.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more