Ghana Premier League calendar adjusted after unexpected break

The Ghana Premier League is set to restart on Friday, March 7, 2025, after an unexpected one-month break following the passing of Asante Kotoko fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong.

To compensate for the lost time, the Competitions Department has adjusted the league calendar, scheduling Match Days 20, 21, and 22 as midweek fixtures to ensure the season stays on track.

The revised schedule is aimed at maintaining the competitive balance of the league while preventing major disruptions to the overall football calendar.

With the league’s return, fans can look forward to exciting matchups as teams resume their quest for glory.