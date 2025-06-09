Ghana Premier League champions Gold Stars to battle Medeama in coronation match on June 14 in Bibiani

Newly crowned champions Gold Stars FC will be officially presented with the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League trophy in a grand coronation ceremony after a ceremonial match against Medeama SC at the Duns Park in Bibiani on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The Miners sealed their historic first-ever top-flight title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, thrashing relegated Accra Lions 4-0 to send the mining town into jubilation. The win not only confirmed their place in Ghanaian football history but also marked a third consecutive Premier League triumph for clubs from the Western Region, following successes by Medeama SC (2022/23) and FC Samartex 1996 (2023/24).

The coronation match against regional rivals Medeama promises to be a fitting conclusion to a memorable campaign. Although the title has already been secured, pride and regional bragging rights will be on the line as the two Western giants face off in what is expected to be a festive atmosphere at Gold Stars’ home ground.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM local time (15:00 GMT), after which the champions will be presented with their medals and the prestigious league trophy by officials of the Ghana Football Association. The occasion is set to attract dignitaries, supporters, and football stakeholders, all keen to witness the crowning moment of one of the league’s most remarkable title runs.

Gold Stars’ journey to the summit of Ghanaian football has been a testament to resilience, strategy, and unity, with head coach Frimpong Manso and his players earning plaudits for their consistency throughout the season.

Saturday’s coronation match will not only celebrate a successful season but also serve as a springboard for Gold Stars as they prepare to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.