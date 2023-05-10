Ghana Premier League clubs advised to educate fans on football rules

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Addo, has encouraged Ghanaian football club leaders to take on the responsibility of teaching their fans about football rules.

His comments follow criticisms of the GFA's inability to punish fans who fail to adhere to the rules during matchday.

According to him, while his outfit continues to penalise wrongdoers, the clubs also have the mandate to sensitize their fans on how to conduct themselves.

“It is never the case that we punish clubs and leave the main people. On those occasions that the individual culprits have been identified, they are punished. There have been occasions where arrests have been made," he told Joy FM

“Football rules are such that clubs have responsibilities, there’s a responsibility on the organiser, which is the GFA. There are responsibilities on the clubs and all the key players of the game,"

“Clubs have responsibilities to educate their fans [on their conduct at match venues]. They have the responsibility to demarcate where their supporters sit and where the away fans also sit so they can clearly monitor and ensure that everything goes fine.”