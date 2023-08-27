Ghana Premier League clubs await approval from Club Licensing Committee ahead of 2023/24 season

The Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Committee have reviewed the applications of the 18 Premier League clubs to participate in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season via the CAF Club Licensing Platform (CLOP).

The Committee, led by Chairman Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, will make decisions on the applications after evaluating the clubs in five thematic areas: Sporting, Infrastructure, Legal, Financial, and Personnel and administrative.

The clubs will be eagerly anticipating approval by the Committee in the next few days to be sure of where and how to compete in the next campaign with regards to the areas of review.

The Committee was highly selective in approving venues for the last Ghana Premier League season, accepting only five out of the 18 presented by clubs. Unfortunately, the reports submitted by the clubs did not meet the Committee's standards, leaving many venues rejected.

While conditional approval was granted to the Accra Sports Stadium, WAFA Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Len Clay Stadium, and Cape Coast Stadium, corrections were necessary for these venues to be deemed suitable. The Tamale Sports Stadium, presented by Real Tamale United (RTU) and Tamale City, was initially not approved, highlighting the Board's strict criteria for venue selection.

There is still concern about the state of football infrastructure in Ghana as the new season is set to begin on September 15, 2023. The outcome of the Committee's review is eagerly awaited.