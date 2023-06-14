Ghana Premier League clubs engage in successful meeting with GFA

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) convened a productive meeting with Premier League clubs at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

This meeting marked an important milestone in the ongoing stakeholder engagement regarding proposed amendments to the 2019 GFA Statutes.

The meeting primarily focused on matters concerning the representation of the Premier League at Congress, the allocation of seats on the Executive Council, and various policies aimed at advancing the development of the top-tier competition.

Additionally, discussions were held on the implications of establishing an autonomous Premier League following the proposed amendments.

Chaired by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the meeting was attended by Vice President Mark Addo, as well as the esteemed members of the Executive Council: Habiba Atta Forson, Dr Randy Abbey, Dr Tony Aubynn, George Amoako, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Alhaji Salifu Zida, and Linford Asamoah Boadu.

Chief Executive Officers and senior officials from all 18 Premier League clubs were also in attendance, making their voices heard on key matters affecting the league and providing valuable feedback and recommendations. The Council diligently took note of these suggestions and recommendations, underscoring their commitment to charting a positive way forward for the Premier League and the Ghana Football Association as a whole.

This meeting served as another significant step in the broader stakeholder engagement process initiated by the Executive Council. Prior engagements included discussions with the Regional Football Association Chairmen and a dedicated session with Women's Premier League Clubs, both of which took place in recent weeks.

The Executive Council and the Premier League clubs expressed their satisfaction with the constructive dialogue and fruitful outcomes achieved during the meeting.

The GFA remains dedicated to fostering transparency, inclusivity, and progress in Ghanaian football, and these engagements play a vital role in shaping the future of the sport in the country.