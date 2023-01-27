Ghana Premier League clubs have equal strengths - Medeama coach

Medeama coach Abdul Umar Rabi believes all Ghana Premier League clubs have equal strengths based on the current standings of this season’s competition.

Medeama, who have struggled to stay consistent, collecting 17 points from 13 games and finishing 14th, but are not far from the league summit. They trail leaders Aduana Stars by seven points.

The Mauves can move up to fifth place with a win against Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

“When you look at the league is not difficult but is going to be difficult, I think the strength of the teams are the same because after 13 matches there is no club that have earned 25 points accumulation. So I think the strength of the teams is the same," said Rabi ahead of the Hearts game.

Rabi is confident that they can maintain their recent dominance over the Phobians in Tarkwa. Medeama have won the last four meetings in Tarkwa against Hearts without conceding a goal.

This season, the Mauves and Yellows have been inconsistent, with 17 points from 13 games. However, a victory over the Phobians on Saturday could propel them close to the top four.

“Is a game that is not going to be easy but we are preparing very well to clinch the day. Last year we beat them here, I know they will come for revenge but we will go again and beat them.”

“As we lost away from home, we will not stay here to even draw the game, we want to win and get all the maximum three points because Akoon is Akoon” he said.